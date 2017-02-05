Police search for 2 suspects after man slain at gas station

Police outside Atlanta are searching for two suspects in the killing of a man at a gas station.
Gwinnett County police say the two men got into an argument with 34-year-old Vitali Mialik of Suwanee in the parking lot of a Valero station in Norcross late Friday night. Police say the argument escalated, and one of the men grabbed a rifle from his vehicle and shot Mialik to death.
Witnesses described the suspects' vehicle as a white or silver SUV, possibly a Toyota 4- Runner or similar-type vehicle.
Police say the two suspects are both between 18 and 25 years old and are considered armed and dangerous.
