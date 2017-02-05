Georgia

February 5, 2017 11:11 AM

Man slain on athletic field at old Atlanta school site

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Atlanta police were searching a large athletic field for clues after a man was slain at the site of a former middle school.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2jPvxaJ ) that the 20-year-old man was shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at the site of the former Coan Middle School, a few miles east of downtown Atlanta. The school is now closed.

Police were using dogs and a helicopter in the search for evidence and a suspect. Police said they haven't located any witnesses and will need help to solve the case.

Georgia

