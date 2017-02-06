Gainesville officer killed on duty in 1972 to be honored

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day Pause

0:35 Fans have plenty to cheer about as Falcons rack up the points against the Patriots

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

3:14 Mother of slain teen speaks about her son

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

2:20 Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature

2:26 Drew Barwick talks about helping out in Albany after the tornado