Georgia State student shot in apartment building near campus

A Georgia State University student has been shot in an apartment building just off campus in downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown tells news outlets that the 20-year-old man was alert as he was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening.
Investigators say the victim was in good condition and did not live in the apartment building.
A university official confirmed the victim is a Georgia State University student.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
