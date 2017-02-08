Georgia

February 8, 2017 5:06 AM

Georgia State student shot in apartment building near campus

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A Georgia State University student has been shot in an apartment building just off campus in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown tells news outlets that the 20-year-old man was alert as he was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the victim was in good condition and did not live in the apartment building.

A university official confirmed the victim is a Georgia State University student.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Related content

Georgia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos