Georgia

February 9, 2017 5:15 AM

Charge reduced against owner of dogs that killed Atlanta boy

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The owner of two dogs that attacked two Atlanta children last month, leaving one dead, is no longer facing a felony.

News outlets report that a judge Wednesday reduced an involuntary manslaughter charge against Cameron Tucker from a felony to a misdemeanor. Tucker is also charged with reckless conduct.

Each misdemeanor carries a maximum one-year sentence. Under the felony charge, Tucker could have faced 20 years in prison.

Tucker was arrested after 6-year-old Logan Braatz and 5-year-old Syari Sanders were attacked while walking to a bus stop on Jan. 17. Braatz died from his injuries, while Sanders is recovering after being seriously injured.

Prosecutors said this was not the first time the dogs — one a pit bull mix and the other a border collie — had escaped.

Related content

Georgia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos