February 18, 2017 9:39 AM

Georgia school gets live oak to replace tree lost to Matthew

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ga.

An elementary school in coastal Georgia is celebrating the planting of a new tree to replace a 22-year-old live oak that fell to Hurricane Matthew.

The News of Brunswick reports (http://bit.ly/2lePqFC ) the tree toppled by hurricane winds in October was a live oak planted by Oglethorpe Point Elementary School's inaugural kindergarten class in 1994.

A planting ceremony was held in front of the Brunswick school Thursday as a new live oak took the fallen tree's place. It was donated by David Webster, a local businessman whose son attends fifth grade at Oglethorpe Point.

Fifth-grade teacher Emily Hart said the donation shows student that "when they get big they can give back to the school that they came from."

