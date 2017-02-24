Georgia

February 24, 2017 5:22 AM

Man shot to death at Macon gas station; suspect at large

MACON, Ga.

Authorities are looking for a man who they say fatally shot another man during an argument at a Macon gas station.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says 25-year-old Kareem Manno was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon in the store parking lot.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says Manno had been arguing with the shooter, possibly over a cellphone. Investigators believe both men had guns.

Davis said the shooter was wearing a red shirt with blue sweatpants and red, black and white sneakers.

Georgia

