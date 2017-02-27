Georgia

February 27, 2017 10:05 AM

Lowndes County deputy killed in fiery crash while on job

The Associated Press
VALDOSTA, Ga.

A Lowndes County deputy has been killed in a fiery crash while on the job.

News outlets report 39-year-old Chris Butler died Saturday when his patrol car struck a semi-truck and burst into flames.

Georgia State Patrol officials say Butler was responding to a domestic violence call when the semi-truck, driven by 29-year-old Robbie Register, pulled into the path of his patrol car.

Witnesses nearby attempted to rescue Butler from the burning car. He later died at a hospital.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says Butler started working with the sheriff's office three and a half years ago and became a full-time patrol officer a year and a half ago.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

GSP is continuing to investigate the crash. Charges are pending.

