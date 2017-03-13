Georgia

March 13, 2017 3:44 AM

16-year-old boy killed in Pickens County crash

The Associated Press
JASPER, Ga.

A community is mourning after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a Pickens County car crash.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Jordan Simonds was driving Saturday afternoon on a road in Jasper when the crash happened. The crash only involved one vehicle.

Simonds was killed in the crash. A passenger, who was also a juvenile, was injured and was flown to Kennestone hospital.

Further details haven't been released. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

The PCSO says Simonds was a sophomore at Pickens High School and played on the football team.

Media outlets report that a vigil was held Sunday evening at the Pickens High School football stadium.

Georgia

