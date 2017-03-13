16-year-old boy killed in Pickens County crash

A community is mourning after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a Pickens County car crash.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Jordan Simonds was driving Saturday afternoon on a road in Jasper when the crash happened. The crash only involved one vehicle.
Simonds was killed in the crash. A passenger, who was also a juvenile, was injured and was flown to Kennestone hospital.
Further details haven't been released. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
The PCSO says Simonds was a sophomore at Pickens High School and played on the football team.
Media outlets report that a vigil was held Sunday evening at the Pickens High School football stadium.
Comments