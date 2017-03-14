Georgia man charged in deaths of 2 transportation workers

An Augusta, Georgia, man has been arrested and charged with the deaths of two state transportation workers who were struck in Aiken County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres told local media Monday that 29-year-old Lonnie Dean Miller has been charged with two counts of hit and run involving death and one count of hit and run involving injury.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday near Interstate 520 near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
Beres said a car ran off state Highway 421 and hit three transportation workers, killing two of them.
They were identified as 54-year-old Tony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark, who were conducting a ditch inspection when they were hit. The third employee had minor injuries.
It was not known if Miller has an attorney.
