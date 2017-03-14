Rome police officer accused of trafficking marijuana

A Rome police officer who had been on the force for 15 years has been arrested and fired as part of a drug investigation.
WXIA-TV reports (http://on.11alive.com/2mFtuV3 ) Officer Ed Cox faces multiple charges including bribery, tampering with evidence and trafficking marijuana. Cox was fired by the department on Monday.
Rome police officials say they alerted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in October 2016 after receiving evidence of possible corruption.
Cox is the third person arrested in the six-month operation conducted by the GBI and the Georgia State Patrol.
