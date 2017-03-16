Georgia

GBI: 3 people charged in death of US marshal in Georgia

LUDOWICI, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says three suspects have been arrested in the November shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal in southeast Georgia.

Multiple news outlets report the GBI says the three people were arrested Thursday in the death of 53-year-old Patrick Carothers. He died Nov. 18 after being shot twice during a hunt for a fugitive in rural Long County.

Carothers was fatally shot by 25-year-old Dontrell Montese Carter, who was killed by officers returning fire. He was on the run after being accused of shooting at police in South Carolina.

Authorities tracked Carter to a residence in Allenhurst, Georgia, where they found 24-year-old Ashley Roberts, 34-year-old Levy Jenkins, and 32-year-old Jeremy Lewis.

The three men are charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal and felony murder.

