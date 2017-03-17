Shamrock shivers: Chilly start for Savannah St. Pat's parade

Crowds arriving early for the St. Patrick's Day parade in Savannah can expect to shiver in their shamrocks.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning Friday morning for the Savannah area until 10 a.m. That's just 15 minutes before the parade was scheduled to step off in the city's downtown historic district.
Thousands are expected to celebrate the Irish holiday Friday and into the weekend in Savannah, where the 193-year-old St. Patrick's Day parade has long been touted as the second-largest in the U.S.
Forecasters say frigid morning temperatures should warm quickly under sunny skies Friday, with the high reaching 66 degrees. That's downright balmy compared to New York and Boston, where St. Patrick's Day temperatures are expected to hover down in the 30s.
