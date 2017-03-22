Storms knock out power to thousands of customers in Georgia

Authorities say nearly 40,000 customers across Georgia remain without power after severe storms pounded the state.
Georgia Power reports that most of the power outages before dawn Wednesday — about 38,000 — were in the greater Atlanta area.
In northwest Georgia, Whitfield County Emergency Management Director Claude Craig said damage in the Dalton area included a metal roof that blew off a building and into power lines. Craig told The Daily Citizen newspaper that 10,000 customers were without power at the height of Tuesday's storms, but no injuries were reported in the county.
WXIA-TV reports that Pickens County schools are closed for the day Wednesday, and Dalton Public Schools, Dawson County Schools and Lumpkin County Schools were are all opening two hours late.
