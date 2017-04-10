Police: Milledgeville teen charged in armed robbery

A central Georgia teenager has been arrested after authorities say he robbed a convenience store.
News outlets report 18-year-old Davauta Lango has been charged last Thursday with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and armed robbery in Milledgeville.
Officials say Lango robbed a store clerk outside a Jet Food store, while the clerk was taking out trash.
Eighteen-year-old Roddeques Pearson is also being charged with disorderly conduct after the store clerk told police Pearson and Lango harassed him prior to the robbery.
Authorities say they found the pair at Lango's house.
It's unclear if either Lango or Pearson has an attorney.
