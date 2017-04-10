Georgia

April 10, 2017 5:39 AM

Police: Milledgeville teen charged in armed robbery

The Associated Press
MILLWDGEVILLE, Ga.

A central Georgia teenager has been arrested after authorities say he robbed a convenience store.

News outlets report 18-year-old Davauta Lango has been charged last Thursday with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and armed robbery in Milledgeville.

Officials say Lango robbed a store clerk outside a Jet Food store, while the clerk was taking out trash.

Eighteen-year-old Roddeques Pearson is also being charged with disorderly conduct after the store clerk told police Pearson and Lango harassed him prior to the robbery.

Authorities say they found the pair at Lango's house.

It's unclear if either Lango or Pearson has an attorney.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage
Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature 2:20

Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature
Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service 2:47

Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos