Georgia

April 11, 2017 6:40 AM

Tanker truck crash, spill snarls another Atlanta interstate

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Authorities say a tanker truck has crashed, spilling fuel onto the bypass around Atlanta and shutting down the both directions of the freeway.

The crash at the start of Tuesday morning's rush hour on Interstate 285 comes as commuters seek alternatives to avoid a bridge collapse on Interstate 85.

I-285 is serving as a main alternate around the collapse site.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2p2EQDb ) that the truck overturned before dawn Tuesday, spilling more than 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

The section of I-85 collapsed March 30 after a massive fire, and reconstruction is expected to take until at least mid-June.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage
Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature 2:20

Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature
Winning team from Best Ranger competition talks about their most difficult challenge 2:03

Winning team from Best Ranger competition talks about their most difficult challenge

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos