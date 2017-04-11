Tanker truck crash, spill snarls another Atlanta interstate

Authorities say a tanker truck has crashed, spilling fuel onto the bypass around Atlanta and shutting down the both directions of the freeway.
The crash at the start of Tuesday morning's rush hour on Interstate 285 comes as commuters seek alternatives to avoid a bridge collapse on Interstate 85.
I-285 is serving as a main alternate around the collapse site.
WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2p2EQDb ) that the truck overturned before dawn Tuesday, spilling more than 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel.
The section of I-85 collapsed March 30 after a massive fire, and reconstruction is expected to take until at least mid-June.
