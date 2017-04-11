Georgia

April 11, 2017 6:50 AM

Jet skier missing after collision with boat on Lake Lanier

CUMMING, Ga.

Crews are searching for a missing jet skier after it collided with a bass boat on Lake Lanier northeast of Atlanta.

WXIA-TV reports (http://on.11alive.com/2nA2qdi ) that the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning in the Charleston Park area of the lake in north Forsyth County.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Lee Brown said the jet ski and boat collided around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Brown said the boater was not hurt.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department are helping with the search, using sonar equipment and a remote operate vehicle that will go in the water. A DeKalb County police air unit was also deployed.

