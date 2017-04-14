Man shot, killed in grocery store parking lot near Atlanta

Police outside Atlanta are investigating a killing outside a grocery store.
WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2otBCbU ) that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, in the parking lot of an Aldi store on Riverdale Road in Clayton County, just south of Atlanta.
Authorities said the victim, in his 20s, was found in the back seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the driver of a black car got into an altercation with someone else. They said gunfire struck the man in the back seat.
Police were still trying to piece together other details of what happened.
Officers on Thursday were using a police helicopter and a dog to search for suspects.
