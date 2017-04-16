Strong winds drive smoke from Georgia wildfire into NC

Weather officials say strong winds are carrying smoke from wildfires in Georgia into North Carolina.
Multiple media outlets report that the National Weather Service in Raleigh said southwest winds pushed the smoke up Sunday from the southeast Georgia fire.
The Division of Environmental Quality air quality index number for the Triangle area of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill hit the orange alert level Sunday. That means people who are sensitive to air quality should stay inside.
Officials believe the smoke is coming from the Georgia fire and not one in McDowell County, North Carolina, that the U.S. Forest Service said was about 85 percent contained as of Sunday.
The National Weather Service says the West Mims fire in Georgia is likely to burn for some time.
