Georgia

April 17, 2017 3:36 AM

High school student accused of sexually assaulting classmate

The Associated Press
SUWANEE, Ga.

A 17-year-old North Gwinnett High School student has been accused of sexually assaulting a female student.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports (http://bit.ly/2poeyyd) Gwinnett County Schools Police released an incident report stating that the 16-year-old victim told school staff Wednesday that she had been forced to perform oral sex in a school bathroom last Monday.

A DVD recording of school camera footage is included as evidence in the case. The suspect was taken to Gwinnett County jail and has been charged with aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Principal Nathan Ballantine wrote a letter notifying the community of the charges Friday afternoon, but said he couldn't provide any additional details as the investigation is ongoing.

