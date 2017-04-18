All lanes reopened after major highway buckled, broke apart

All lanes of a major highway in metro Atlanta have reopened after a carpool lane of Interstate 20 buckled and broke apart.
Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale says the lanes heading westbound were opened Tuesday morning, several miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. She said the buckled stretch of the interstate should be fixed by midday.
DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says concrete was being pumped under the highway when a rupture forced the material upward, buckling the pavement Monday.
A man riding a motorcycle in the carpool lane hit the rising pavement at high speed and was sent airborne. He was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.
Dale says crews worked to break up a large slab of concrete, removed the dirt and concrete, and replaced the pipe below.
