Atlanta gets new city attorney

Mayor Kasim Reed has named a new city attorney.
In a news release Thursday, Reed announced that Jeremy Berry will assume the position of the city's top legal officer, replacing Cathy Hampton who plans to step down May 19.
Reed didn't say when he would begin the new job.
Berry, a partner at Dentons US LLP, has focused his legal practice on governmental and regulatory affairs, government and public policy litigation, government contracts and political law.
Reed says he believes Berry will bring "his unique insight and valuable experience to this role, and will serve the people of Atlanta, the Atlanta City Council and my administration in an exemplary fashion."
Berry graduated from Emory University School of Law in 2003 after serving as the university's assistant director of federal affairs.
