Georgia

April 21, 2017 7:17 AM

Teen wounded in Macon gun battle; man charged with assault

The Associated Press
MACON, Ga.

Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot in the leg during a gun battle with another man in central Georgia.

The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2pKpTGe ) that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in south Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Dominick Kantrell Howell Sr. is charged with aggravated assault in connection with shooting of Dequavia Pollard.

Authorities say Howell was at his home when the teenager confronted him and an argument ensued.

Howell was booked in the Bibb County jail. It wasn't known early Friday whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage
Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature 2:20

Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature
Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship 3:45

Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos