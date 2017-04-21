Teen wounded in Macon gun battle; man charged with assault

Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot in the leg during a gun battle with another man in central Georgia.
The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2pKpTGe ) that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in south Macon.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Dominick Kantrell Howell Sr. is charged with aggravated assault in connection with shooting of Dequavia Pollard.
Authorities say Howell was at his home when the teenager confronted him and an argument ensued.
Howell was booked in the Bibb County jail. It wasn't known early Friday whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment.
