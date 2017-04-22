Student takes unsuspecting photo, results in suspension

The University of North Georgia has suspended a student for the upcoming summer and fall semesters after he sent a picture of a partially naked man to friends who then shared it on social media.
In November, 21-year-old junior Dante Harris photographed an instructor who was at a urinal. The instructor had pulled his shorts down below his buttocks, which were visible in the photo. Harris then sent the photo to three friends, who shared it widely on the mobile messaging platform GroupMe.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2q1SndJ ) reports a disciplinary panel announced the suspension Friday.
Harris is on a $70,000 military scholarship and entitled to National Guard weekend drill pay and other benefits.
The family whom Harris is living with says it plans to appeal the university's decision.
