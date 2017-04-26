Georgia

April 26, 2017 5:57 AM

Authorities: Missing man with dementia found dead

The Associated Press
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga.

Authorities say an 81-year-old man has been found dead after having been missing for over 24 hours.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2qbSdk2 ) Winfred Bryson Floyd was found by a group of searchers Tuesday around 5 p.m. He was in the early stages of dementia. No location or cause of death was immediately released.

He left his home with only his cellphone Monday around 2 p.m. His daughter Staci Floyd Mims said in a Facebook post that family members searched for him until 2 a.m. Tuesday and resumed searching at 8:30 a.m. They were assisted by community members, law enforcement officials and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

Douglas County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jesse Hambrick says officials utilized horses, dogs, motorized vehicles and people on foot to try to find Floyd.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage
Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature 2:20

Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos