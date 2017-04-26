Authorities: Missing man with dementia found dead

Authorities say an 81-year-old man has been found dead after having been missing for over 24 hours.
WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2qbSdk2 ) Winfred Bryson Floyd was found by a group of searchers Tuesday around 5 p.m. He was in the early stages of dementia. No location or cause of death was immediately released.
He left his home with only his cellphone Monday around 2 p.m. His daughter Staci Floyd Mims said in a Facebook post that family members searched for him until 2 a.m. Tuesday and resumed searching at 8:30 a.m. They were assisted by community members, law enforcement officials and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
Douglas County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jesse Hambrick says officials utilized horses, dogs, motorized vehicles and people on foot to try to find Floyd.
Comments