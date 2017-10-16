Atlanta hospital halts 2-year-old’s transplant surgery, citing father’s recent arrest

An Atlanta 2-year-old who was in line to have a kidney transplant may now have to wait months for surgery because of his father’s latest arrest.
Anthony Dickerson, Jr., was born without a kidney, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
When his father, Anthony Dickerson, 26, found out he was a 110 percent match, he wanted to help his son and donate a kidney, the family posted on a GoFundMe page.
The surgery was planned for Oct. 3 at Emory University Hospital but when the day of the surgery came, the family was informed it would have to be delayed until Dickerson could prove he has complied with his parole officer for three months, according to a letter to the family from the hospital obtained by the AJC.
The letter stated hospital officials would re-evaluate Dickerson in January 2018 “after receipt of this completed documentation,” according to the letter.
Dickerson was most recently arrested on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to the AJC. He was released this month on a $2,600 bond. He has also been arrested multiple times since 2011 on misdemeanor theft charges and first-degree forgery charges.
Carmellia Burgess, Anthony Jr.’s mother, said the delay came as surprise because the hospital had previously been supportive of the transplant, even sending a request to the the Gwinnett County Jail for Dickerson’s temporary release.
“If Mr. Dickerson could be escorted to Emory for blood work and a pre-operative appointment tomorrow, September 29, we will be able to continue with the scheduled surgery,” an Emory Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program official said in the letter dated Sept. 28.
The hospital has declined to comment to the media because of “privacy regulations and respect for patient confidentiality,” according to the AJC and 11 Alive.
"They're making this about Dad," Burgess told 11 Alive. "It's about our 2-year-old son."
She has set up an online petition urging the hospital to greenlight the surgery sooner than January 2018. As of Monday morning, the petition had received about 24,715 signatures out of the 25,000 goal.
A GoFundMe page was also created with a $1,000 goal.
