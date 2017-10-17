Investigators: Mother killed two young sons by placing them in oven, turning it on

An Atlanta mother charged in the murder of her two sons allegedly placed the boys in an oven and turned it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
In the warrant, Lamora Williams is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” causing the death of her two sons, Jakarter Penn, 1, and Keyounte Penn, 2, by “placing them in an oven and turning it on.” She’s been charged with two counts of murder and one count cruelty to children in the first degree, according to CBS46.
Lamora reportedly told police she left the two boys, and her 3-year-old son, at home with a family member Friday around noon and returned that night to find her two youngest sons dead, according to WSB-TV. After investigation, police said they found the mother placed her sons in the oven sometime between midnight Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
The sons’ father, Jameel Penn, says Lamora showed him the scene over a video call Friday night, according to the AJC. Penn said Lamora showed him the scene over video and told him the boys were dead. Penn called the police after seeing the two boys on the floor.
"It was like a real horror movie. it was Friday the 13th," Penn told WSB. "When I saw my kid, how I saw my kid, that's when I knew what was going on."
Williams’ mother, Brenda Williams, told CBS46 the sons’ father left three months ago. She became worried about what would happen to the children and her daughter.
“Mora wasn’t right, she hasn’t been right and what happened three months ago, that the kids father left her, I told him something tragic is going to happen,” Brenda Williams said.
Investigators said the bodies were found in her Oakland City West End apartment in Atlanta over the weekend with burn marks, according to CBS46. They also removed a stove from the apartment during the investigation.
Lamora waived her first court appearance Monday. She is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks, according to CBS46.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
