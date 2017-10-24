More Videos

Georgia

A Georgia girl wrote to Trump asking to meet him. Her request is coming true.

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

October 24, 2017 10:37 AM

A Georgia family’s spring break trip to Washington, D.C. next year now has an exciting and exclusive stop planned thanks to their 7-year-old daughter.

The Koger family from Dalton already planned a trip to the nation’s capitol for next April. When their daughter Mackenzie said she wanted to tour the White House, her mother Laura suggested writing a letter to their congressman to set one up, according to the Dalton Daily Citizen.

Mackenzie took it a step further.

Addressing her letter to President Donald Trump in August, Mackenzie said she appreciated the president and hoped to meet him when her family is in town.

“I know you area very busy man but if I could meet you or at least see your office it would make my day!!!!!” Mackenzie wrote in the letter obtained by the Dalton Daily Citizen. “I would love to shake your hand!...I can’t wait to see you and we can help make America Great Again!”

White House officials eventually saw the letter and asked Laura on Oct. 18 if press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders could read it during Oct. 19’s press briefing.

Laura said yes and planned to pull her daughter out of school so they could watch Huckabee Sanders read it to the press, according to the Dalton Daily Citizen.

“You could just see it,” Laura Koger told the newspaper. “Mouth dropped, she stood still and watched it. She said, ‘Momma, we get to go!’ I said, ‘We get to go!’ I think me and her both were equally excited. I just love it.”

The family will have a personal tour of the White House with Huckabee Sanders, lunch at the Navy Mess and have a chance to meet Trump if he’s in town at the time. Mackenzie wrote she would like to bring Trump food, possibly cheesecake, since it “brings people together.”

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

