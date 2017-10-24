Kennesaw, Georgia Mayor Derek Easterling has been criticized for dressing as Christina Aguilera to raise money for Alzheimer's research.
Georgia mayor criticized for dressing in drag for charity

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

October 24, 2017 11:44 AM

A Georgia mayor recently dressed in drag to raise money for charity, but not everyone was supportive.

During a fundraiser for Alzheimer's research, Mayor Derek Easterling of Kennesaw dressed up as Christina Aguilera and performed at the Battle for the Brain lip sync competition.

According to 11Alive, the event raised $250,000, but some Kennesaw residents were not happy with Easterling’s decision.

Among the critics was Cobb County Republican Party Vice Chair Debra Ashley Williams, who slammed Easterling on Facebook and told the news station that his attire was not appropriate for a mayor.

“I've raised money for many charity organizations and made a conscience decision to consider who I was representing, what I was representing, and how it reflected on the people in my inner circle,” she wrote in one post. “There were so many other choices he could have made had he considered who he was representing.”

Despite some backlash, Easterling was praised by others for going “outside the box,” reported CBS46.

“No one should be shamed for a good cause!!” read one Facebook post by Livi Rae Lingerie, the retail shop that designed Easterling’s costume.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

