Atlanta 2-year-old denied his father’s “perfect” kidney hospitalized for infection

The 2-year-old Atlanta boy who was denied a perfect match kidney because of his father’s recent arrest has been hospitalized for an infection.
The family’s attorney, Mawuli Davis, told the Washington Post A.J. Burgess was rushed to the emergency room Sunday evening with an abdominal infection.
“Every day he goes without the transplant is a day he suffers,” Davis told The Washington Post.
The attorney said A.J. is now suffering from peritonitis, an inflammation of the inner abdominal wall membrane usually due to a bacterial or fungal infection, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The family also updated the GoFundMe page for A.J. on Oct. 29 saying they were taking him to the emergency room for a peritonitis infection.
A.J.’s family said he was born without kidneys and desperately needs a transplant. His father, Anthony Dickerson, is a 110 percent match for his son and transplant surgery was scheduled for Oct. 3.
However, Emory University Hospital told the family on the day of the transplant that the surgery would be delayed until Jan. 2018 to ensure Dickerson was in compliance with his parole officer, according to a letter obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
The letter stated hospital officials would re-evaluate Dickerson in January 2018 “after receipt of this completed documentation.”
The delay came as a surprise to the family because Emory had previously written to the Gwinnett County Jail for Dickerson’s temporary release, according to the family.
Dickerson was most recently arrested on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to the AJC. He was released this month on a $2,600 bond. He has also been arrested multiple times since 2011 on misdemeanor theft charges and first-degree forgery charges.
The hospital has declined to comment to the media because of “privacy regulations and respect for patient confidentiality,” according to the AJC and 11 Alive.
"They're making this about Dad," Carmellia Burgess, A.J.’s mother, told 11 Alive. "It's about our 2-year-old son."
She has set up an online petition urging the hospital to greenlight the surgery sooner than January 2018. As of Tuesday morning, the petition had received about 54,000 signatures of the 55,000 goal.
A GoFundMe page was also created with a $1,000 goal. The goal has since increased to $10,000 and donations have reached almost $8,500.
In the most recent update on the GoFundMe page, Burgess she raised the goal because Emory is “not budging” and the family may need to look into traveling out of state for the transplant.
