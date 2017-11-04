Milledgeville to hold forums on paid parking

The City of Milledgeville next week will hold public forums on the concept of paid parking around the center of downtown.
Forums will be held at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Union-Recorder reports the forums will take place in City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
City Planner Hank Griffeth says the area under consideration for paid parking would be from Clarke Street to Jefferson Street and from Greene Street to Montgomery Street. While the city has yet to release any figures on possible prices per hour to rent each spot, Griffeth said officials would likely charge different rates based on each space's location. And, he says every space within that area would not be a paid space.
