The Latest: Democrats maintain a House seat in metro Atlanta

The Latest on elections in Georgia (all times local):
8:20 p.m.
Democrats will retain control of a metro Atlanta seat in the state House that was vacated by a lawmaker who's running for governor.
Smyrna consultant Teri Anulewicz was the only candidate on the ballot Tuesday in the special election in Cobb County. She will succeed former Democratic Rep. Stacey Evans of Smyrna, who gave up her seat in September to devote more time to her 2018 campaign for governor.
Anulewicz will fill the final year of Evans' unfinished House term. But the newcomer will have to run again next year if she wants a full two-year term. All state House and Senate incumbents seeking re-election will be on the 2018 ballot.
___
8 p.m.
Polls have closed across Georgia after voters in Atlanta cast ballots for a new mayor and others decided on state leaders to fill some vacancies in the Georgia Legislature.
Many polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and polls in the city of Atlanta stayed open an extra hour until 8 p.m.
Nearly a dozen candidates were on Tuesday's ballot in Atlanta, competing to succeed term-limited Mayor Kasim Reed.
Elsewhere in Georgia, several contenders did battle in special elections for state House and Senate seats that became open after incumbent lawmakers decided not to finish their terms.
The crowded ballots mean it's likely that some races Tuesday won't have an outright winner who gets more than 50 percent of the vote. Those races will go to a runoff election Dec. 5.
___
10 a.m.
___
5 a.m.
