Georgia

The Latest: Democrats maintain a House seat in metro Atlanta

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:23 PM

ATLANTA

The Latest on elections in Georgia (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Democrats will retain control of a metro Atlanta seat in the state House that was vacated by a lawmaker who's running for governor.

Smyrna consultant Teri Anulewicz was the only candidate on the ballot Tuesday in the special election in Cobb County. She will succeed former Democratic Rep. Stacey Evans of Smyrna, who gave up her seat in September to devote more time to her 2018 campaign for governor.

Anulewicz will fill the final year of Evans' unfinished House term. But the newcomer will have to run again next year if she wants a full two-year term. All state House and Senate incumbents seeking re-election will be on the 2018 ballot.

___

8 p.m.

Polls have closed across Georgia after voters in Atlanta cast ballots for a new mayor and others decided on state leaders to fill some vacancies in the Georgia Legislature.

Many polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and polls in the city of Atlanta stayed open an extra hour until 8 p.m.

Nearly a dozen candidates were on Tuesday's ballot in Atlanta, competing to succeed term-limited Mayor Kasim Reed.

Elsewhere in Georgia, several contenders did battle in special elections for state House and Senate seats that became open after incumbent lawmakers decided not to finish their terms.

The crowded ballots mean it's likely that some races Tuesday won't have an outright winner who gets more than 50 percent of the vote. Those races will go to a runoff election Dec. 5.

___

10 a.m.

Voting is underway with the mayor's office and city council seats in play in Atlanta and a handful of vacancies around the state in the Georgia Legislature.

Nearly a dozen candidates are on the ballot Tuesday, competing to succeed term-limited Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

There's also no shortage of contenders in nine special elections for state House and Senate seats around Georgia that became open after incumbent lawmakers decided not to finish their terms. A total of 34 candidates signed up for those races.

The Atlanta mayoral election is non-partisan, and special elections to fill legislative vacancies skip the party primaries that would otherwise narrow the fields. The crowded ballots mean it's likely some races Tuesday won't have an outright winner who gets more than 50 percent of the vote. Those races would require runoff elections Dec. 5.

Secretary of state's office spokeswoman Candice Broce said no major problems had been reported Tuesday morning.

___

5 a.m.

Voters are electing a new Atlanta mayor and filling a handful of vacancies in the Georgia Legislature.

Nearly a dozen candidates are on the ballot Tuesday, competing to succeed term-limited Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

There's also no shortage of contenders in nine special elections for state House and Senate seats around Georgia that became open after incumbent lawmakers decided not to finish their terms. A total of 34 candidates signed up for those races.

The Atlanta mayoral election is non-partisan, and special elections to fill legislative vacancies skip the party primaries that would otherwise narrow the fields. The crowded ballots mean it's likely some races Tuesday won't have an outright winner who gets more than 50 percent of the vote. Those races would require runoff elections Dec. 5.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

    A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

View More Video