Georgia

Police: Woman killed after waving gun at officers in Georgia

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:21 PM

MARIETTA, Ga.

Officers shot and killed a 32-year-old woman who waved a gun at them, police in suburban Atlanta said.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon, Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce said.

Officers were dispatched for a report of a "suicidal threat" and found an agitated woman going back and forth from her front door. Pierce said four officers tried unsuccessfully to talk to her. When she came to the door with a handgun, Pierce said she "made an overt action toward the officers and three of the four fired at her."

The woman, whose name was not released, was shot multiple times. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Pierce said.

No one else was injured.

Pierce did not know if the woman actually fired her weapon. He said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

The officers, meanwhile, have been placed on administrative leave per policy, Pierce said.

Their names have not been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

    A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

View More Video