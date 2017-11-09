Georgia

Police: Gunman shot man, carjacked watershed van

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 9:08 AM

DECATUR, Ga.

Authorities are searching for a gunman accused of shooting a man walking with a woman and then carjacking a watershed management van in Georgia.

DeKalb County police told news outlets that the pair were walking when they were approached by the shooter on Wednesday. WSB-TV reports that the woman retrieved a firearm and the gunman shot her boyfriend in the leg. Police say the boyfriend's injuries were not serious.

Authorities say the man ran away from the scene. Shiera Campbell with the Dekalb County Police Department says the man showed his weapon to the employee and demanded the vehicle. Campbell says the employee gave up the vehicle and was unharmed.

Police said on Twitter that the vehicle has been located.

