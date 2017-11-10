Georgia

Man gets 10 years for coercing girl to send nude images

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:02 AM

ATLANTA

Prosecutors in Georgia say a man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for coercing a North Carolina girl to send him nude images of herself after taking over her Facebook account.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta says 32-year-old Gerardo Perez Uribe met the 12-year-old Cabarrus County girl on Facebook in 2014.

Prosecutors say Perez Uribe asked the girl to send him nude images. Once she sent the images, he took over her Facebook account, locking her out, and threatened to post the images on her Facebook page unless she sent him more.

Perez Uribe, who lived in Rex, just south of Atlanta, pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced Thursday. A Mexican citizen, Perez Uribe was a legal permanent resident in the U.S. Prosecutors say he will be deported after serving his prison sentence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video