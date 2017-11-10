Four arrested after moms start parking lot brawl at Chuck E. Cheese, police say

A brawl outside an Athens Chuck E. Cheese ended with four arrests after two mothers engaged in a fist-fight over an incident involving their children, according to local media reports.
One mother, Kristen Hali McCart of Winder, was walking her child through a busy Chuck E. Cheese when the child fell after colliding with another child, Athens-Clarke County police told OnlineAthens.com.
Sarah Leigh Gibbs of Athens, mother of the second child, did not stop after the collision, according to police.
That’s when things took a turn. McCart reportedly followed Gibbs outside to the parking lot to confront her about the incident, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
The two argued and eventually got into a physical altercation, police said. Several adults were involved.
Police said a bystander showed officers a video of the incident. In the video, the two women are seen on the ground hitting each other with multiple people trying to pull them apart. Police say this “led to more pushing and yelling, causing the alercation to worsen,” the AJC reports.
An unnamed woman reportedly pushed Adidas Storm Whitehead of Decatur, who police identified as McCart’s significant other. Whitehead allegedly punched two woman in the face multiple times with a closed fist during the altercation, the AJC reported.
One of the women allegedly hit by Whitehead, Anna Petree, was taken to the hospital with an open wound under her left eye. She was charged with affray/fighting in public, OnlineAthens.com reports.
The unnamed woman allegedly hit by Whitehead had noticeable swelling and bruising and swelling under her right eye but denied medical treatment, police said. She was not charged in the incident.
McCart, Gibbs and Whitehead were charged with affray/fighting in public, OnlineAthens.com reports. Whitehead was additionally charged with affray and battery.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
Comments