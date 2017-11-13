Georgia

2 arrested after parking lot shootout in central Georgia

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:52 AM

MACON, Ga.

Authorities say two men have been charged in a shootout that took place in the parking lot of a Georgia convenience store.

The Telegraph of Macon reports 17-year-old Dequavious Howard and 36-year-old Deandre Williams are charged with aggravated assault.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the two men fired gunshots at each other Saturday afternoon outside a Food Mart convenience store. Witnesses told deputies one man was standing in the parking lot shooting at the driver of an SUV, who returned fire.

No injuries were reported. Howard was arrested at the scene and Williams was taken into custody following a chase. It was not immediately known if either of the suspects had attorneys to represent them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

    A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

View More Video