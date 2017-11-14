'Super invader' tree hits South, but flea beetle may be hero

This Aug. 1, 2017 photo shows Llewellyn Everage, who directs interns and volunteers at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, gesturing towards an area of the nature center that had been cleared of tallow using heavy machinery, with tallows yet to be cleared in the background, at the center in New Orleans. The tallow is a highly invasive tree rapidly overtaking forests from Texas to Florida. The 86-acre site, with walking trails and boardwalks winding through a swampy forest, flooded in 2005 and became overrun with Chinese tallow in the years that followed. Stacey Plaisance AP Photo