Park named for outgoing mayor of small Georgia town

One small Georgia town has unveiled a big going-away gift for its longtime mayor.
Metter officials are naming a newly reopened downtown park in honor of outgoing Mayor Billy Trapnell.
WTOC-TV reports officials took the wraps off the surprise announcement Sunday.
Trapnell has led the 4,000-resident town, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) inland from Savannah, for 24 years. During that time, he rose to president of the Georgia Municipal Association.
The mayor leaves office Dec. 24 after declining to seek a seventh term. He says he and his wife hope to spend more time visiting grandchildren who live elsewhere.
Comments