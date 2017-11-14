Georgia

Task force considers Confederate monument after public input

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 4:04 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga.

After more than 5,000 survey responses, a task force must make recommendations about a Confederate monument in Georgia's oldest city.

WTOC-TV reports that Savannah officials received 17 letters, 181 emails and more than 4,800 online survey responses after asking for input on the memorial.

The comment deadline was Monday.

In August, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach said he wanted "to expand the story this monument tells to be inclusive of all" Savannah residents. The 48-foot (14-meter) monument honors Confederate dead.

DeLoach says he'd like to memorialize Union soldiers who died in the war.

Georgia law prohibits removing any Confederate monument.

DeLoach also wants state lawmakers to change the name of the Talmadge Memorial Bridge spanning the Savannah River. Former Georgia Gov. Eugene Talmadge, a segregationist, served in the 1930s and 1940s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

    A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

View More Video