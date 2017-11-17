Georgia

Police: Georgia man fatally shot on front porch

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:34 AM

BUFORD, Ga.

Authorities say a Georgia man was shot and killed on his front porch while returning home from a security job.

Cpl. Michele Pihera with Gwinnett County police told news outlets that the man was shot outside his home in Buford on Friday, shortly after 12 a.m. He was discovered by family members who heard the gunshots.

The name of the victim, who was in his 40s, wasn't immediately released.

Pihera said neighbors haven't mentioned any passing cars or hearing anything other than gunshots.

The case remains under investigation.

