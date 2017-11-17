George Christian Adamson
Georgia

Police arrest man in Chick-fil-a van theft. The person who ID’d him gets a tasty reward.

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 17, 2017 09:32 AM

The case of a missing Chick-fil-a van from a north Georgia store has been solved, the restaurant and local police department announced on Facebook Friday morning.

George Christian Adamson was arrested Thursday in connection with the stolen Chick-fil-a van, the Cartersville Police Department said on Facebook. Police said it was “one of the most popular” cases they can remember.

“We know, in our hearts that all of the tips and leads that poured in had nothing to do with free chicken sandwiches for a year, rather a strong tie to the community and the need for justice,” the post read.

The Chick-fil-a Cherokee Place in Cartersville first alerted the public of the van’s disappearance on Nov. 10. The store was offering a free year of Chick-fil-a for whoever could identify the suspect, leading to an arrest. The Facebook post had been shared almost 700 times as of Friday morning.

According to the post, the van was stolen from the parking lot the night of Nov. 5. Surveillance photos show a man with medium length hair wearing a short sleeved shirt and long pants.

Police said the van was found early Wednesday morning in Acworth. It was abandoned in a residential neighborhood and had “considerable damage,” police told 11 Alive.

Details about the reward were not released as to protect the identities of the person or people who made the identification, but Travis Kuhn, executive director for the store, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution the person who helped police would actually receive 52 free meals.

“We don't know outcome of the reward yet,” Cartersville police said on Facebook, “but when we do I see a new best friend in our future. #welovechickensammies”

  • Chick-fil-A customers arrive Tuesday before sunrise for first 100 event

    The wait is almost over, with the new Chick-fil-A preparing to open its doors at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, which is at the intersection of Armour Road. The chain will be giving away meals to the first 100 adults in line.

Chick-fil-A customers arrive Tuesday before sunrise for first 100 event

The wait is almost over, with the new Chick-fil-A preparing to open its doors at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, which is at the intersection of Armour Road. The chain will be giving away meals to the first 100 adults in line.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

