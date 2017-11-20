Georgia

Police: Suspect at large after woman fatally shot in Georgia

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:39 AM

MARIETTA, Ga.

Police are searching for a gunman in what they describe as a domestic dispute that culminated in a Georgia woman's death.

Marietta police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to multiple reports on gunshots at around 4 p.m. Sunday and found 34-year-old Felicia Miller in a parked car in her driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Miller died of her wounds at a local hospital.

Witnesses identified the shooter as 40-year-old Justin Cox, who's believed to be armed with a handgun. A warrant for his arrest charges him with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

