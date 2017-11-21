Student leads cops on 100 mph chase through heart of Athens — and Snapchats it, police say

More Videos 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police Pause 3:42 Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:00 Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 5:32 'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:50 Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police A University of Georgia student was arrested iNovember 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student's pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'

A University of Georgia student was arrested iNovember 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.' Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful