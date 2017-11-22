Georgia

Georgia official faces DUI charge; moonshine found in car

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MONTICELLO, Ga.

A state official faces two separate investigations after police said he drove drunk with more than a dozen jars of moonshine in his car.

WSB-TV reports Georgia Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner Walter Rabon Jr. is on administrative leave after he crashed his Corvette in Jasper County on Sunday. Sheriff Donnie Pope says Rabon faces charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

A trooper said Rabon's eyes were bloodshot and watery and he could smell alcohol on him. The police report indicates Rabon said he only had two drinks but the trooper said he blew .146 — well over the legal limit. Troopers say Rabon said he swerved to avoid a deer

The officer says he found nine jars of moonshine in Rabon's car. Five more had been smashed in the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Department of Revenue and the DNR is investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

    A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage 1:06

Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

View More Video