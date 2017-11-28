Georgia

2 ex-guards plead guilty to charges involving inmate abuse

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 06:59 AM

ATLANTA

Two former corrections officers in Georgia have pleaded guilty to federal charges involving abuse of inmates.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta says 53-year-old Dwight Hamilton, and 44-year-old Gregory McLeod, both of Atlanta, pleaded guilty last week.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to abusing a female inmate by using a stun device on her when he was a sergeant at the DeKalb County jail. The prosecutors' news release said he used the stun device until the inmate defecated on herself.

Hamilton will be sentenced Feb. 8.

McLeod was a lieutenant at the U. S. Penitentiary in Atlanta. Prosecutors said he punched an inmate in the face without justification and filed a false report to cover it up.

He will be sentenced Feb. 20.

