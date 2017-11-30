Georgia

Police: Good Samaritan shot while intervening in robbery

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:43 AM

ATLANTA

A man who police say tried to stop a gas station robbery in Atlanta is recovering after being shot in the ensuing shootout.

News outlets report Atlanta police Capt. Brian Schiffbauer said approximately 20 shots were exchanged between the man and the three suspects early Wednesday morning and the man was shot five times. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police say the three suspects pulled into the gas station and tried to rob a man in the parking lot, at which point the man who was shot intervened.

Police have recovered both weapons used in the shooting.

The suspects fled and haven't been identified. It's unclear if they were shot.

