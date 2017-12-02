US executions increase slightly in 2017

FILE – In this Nov. 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. More than three dozen inmates, one-third of them from Ohio, avoided scheduled trips to the death chamber this year after winning reprieves from courts. A court reprieve that halted the scheduled December lethal injection of a Texas prisoner means 2017 will end with 23 inmates executed in the U.S, a slight rise from a year ago, and Texas regaining its standing as the nation's most active state in carrying out capital punishment. Kiichiro Sato, File AP Photo