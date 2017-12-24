More Videos

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport 0:18

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:04

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 1:46

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

'I haven't left prayer behind' 1:50

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

  • Automobiles come to standstill to view Christmas lights in Perry

    Annual Christmas light display along Ball Street in Perry had cars stopping from both directions December 23. The display features thousands of lights, several inflatables and a mail box to drop off a letter for Santa.

Annual Christmas light display along Ball Street in Perry had cars stopping from both directions December 23. The display features thousands of lights, several inflatables and a mail box to drop off a letter for Santa.
Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Georgia

Power was restored to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the early hours of December 18, Georgia Power announced, after an earlier outage grounded flights and stranded thousands of passengers. Power was restored to one concourse at around 7:45 pm, more than six hours after the outage occurred in the afternoon. This footage shows people cheering as power was restored to part of the airport.

Georgia

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

Georgia

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

News

Joshua Johnson died on Christmas day of 2014 of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 15 months old. His death left a "massive hole in our hearts," said his adoptive father Chris Johnson. Although "there is no filling that void," it was Joshua's legacy of love that lead Chris and Melissa Johnson to adopt a baby girl they named Susanna Joy.

News

Four-year old Genasis Davis was diagnosed with Proximal femoral focal deficiency before birth, a conditioned which affects normal growth of the thigh bone. The youngster's foot was partially amputated, but she doesn't let anything stop her. Although medical bills have eaten away at the family's Christmas money, her mother Tyrisha Toney says that she just prays and leaves it in God's hands, because God makes a way every time

Local

The Literacy Alliance delivered Thursday morning new books to children involved in reading programs at two local YMCAs. Barbara Moushon, the executive director at the Literary Alliance, said the books were donated by the community through Barnes & Noble. The Literary Alliance group stopped first at the A. J. McCLung YMCA,1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, and then delivered to the John P. Thayer YMCA in downtown Columbus. Each child selected a book and a bookmarker. Moushon said they brought two to three times the number of books they needed so each child would have a variety of books from which to select. "We always have things we need to read," Moushon said, " But when you can let a child pick something that's interesting to them, that's a bonus."