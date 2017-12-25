More Videos

Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff 1:27

Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff

Pause
Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 1:46

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it 2:05

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts 4:02

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy 3:07

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas 1:14

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

Automobiles come to standstill to view Christmas lights in Perry 1:12

Automobiles come to standstill to view Christmas lights in Perry

  • Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas

    With help from her friends, 78-year-old Rose Broughton spent her Christmas handing out purses filled with toiletries to women in need.

Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas

With help from her friends, 78-year-old Rose Broughton spent her Christmas handing out purses filled with toiletries to women in need.
Wayne Crenshaw and Beau Cabell The Telegraph
People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport

Georgia

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport

Power was restored to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the early hours of December 18, Georgia Power announced, after an earlier outage grounded flights and stranded thousands of passengers. Power was restored to one concourse at around 7:45 pm, more than six hours after the outage occurred in the afternoon. This footage shows people cheering as power was restored to part of the airport.

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

Georgia

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

Georgia

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy

News

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy

Joshua Johnson died on Christmas day of 2014 of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 15 months old. His death left a "massive hole in our hearts," said his adoptive father Chris Johnson. Although "there is no filling that void," it was Joshua's legacy of love that lead Chris and Melissa Johnson to adopt a baby girl they named Susanna Joy.